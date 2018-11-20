'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt shares hilarious on-set moment

More
Both Blunt and her co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda said director Rob Marshall was a "calming and creative" presence during filming.
0:38 | 11/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt shares hilarious on-set moment
Both blunt and costar Lin Manuel Miranda and give Rob Marshall credit for being a calming creative presence on their shepherd and studio set in London. He wouldn't give you these incredible compliments very publicly. Richest people is like the dance and house. And honey elected. You look incredible here incredibly we all that I just like they dropped about lightning. Yeah. Yeah. You learn but that helps write it also hey you need to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59314913,"title":"'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt shares hilarious on-set moment","duration":"0:38","description":"Both Blunt and her co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda said director Rob Marshall was a \"calming and creative\" presence during filming.","url":"/2020/video/mary-poppins-returns-star-emily-blunt-shares-hilarious-59314913","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.