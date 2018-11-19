The moment 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt learned she got the part

Blunt told ABC News it felt like director Rob Marshall "was sort of proposing to me" when she learned she had landed the title character role.
0:28 | 11/19/18

Rob Marshall was abusive police ceremony as about it when he called it felt like he was so to proposing to me it is a little bit of a drum roll -- had a I'd love you to play the role love. Mary Poppins he sacking him. Disney's most prized possessions Mary Poppins and there are sort of silence for a moment I heard. Like a big sort of intake I just felt like Hansel to the letter back where appropriate combination of panic and joy. And we started talking about the Karadzic goes oh and by the way it's a yes.

{"id":59291651,"title":"The moment 'Mary Poppins Returns' star Emily Blunt learned she got the part","duration":"0:28","description":"Blunt told ABC News it felt like director Rob Marshall \"was sort of proposing to me\" when she learned she had landed the title character role. ","url":"/2020/video/moment-mary-poppins-returns-star-emily-blunt-learned-59291651","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
