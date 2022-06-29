Neighbor on conversation with man jailed for Minnesota farmer's 2015 murder

Maria Boecker visited Reinol Vergara after his arrest for taking part in the murder of 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live