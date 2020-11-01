Transcript for Pamela Smart goes to trial for alleged role in husband’s murder: Part 8

In New Hampshire, the local station, WMUR, starts to preempt soap operas to cover this trial. I dreamt I spent the entire evening with my sexy husband. Because what they have is a soap opera taking place in a courtroom. The case had all of those elements -- sex, and betrayal and murder. The trial was a sensation, in part because it was at the dawn of cameras being in the courtroom. And so people could tune into their local station and watch wall-to-wall coverage. It ushered in a whole new era, a whole new genre, for TV. Court trials. And before you know it, it becomes nationwide news. The media coverage was intense. In New Hampshire, Pamela smart is on trial in what seems like the plot to a very bad movie. It was a tsunami of attention. Most of it was negative. Many people very likely had already formed an opinion of Pam smart before the trial ever started. We did not have a jury that was sequestered, so, naturally, we were concerned that they were going to be affected. Ladies and gentlemen, it was that woman who initiated, orchestrated, and directed William Flynn to kill her husband. According to the state, Billy Flynn committed murder because Pam smart put him up to it, luring him with money and sex. But according to the defense, Billy Flynn committed murder out of a jealous rage. What will be coming before you from prosection witnesses will probably be one of the most vile concoctions ever assembled in one courtroom in the state of New Hampshire. The main takeaway that we wanted the jury to get is that the state of New Hampshire made a deal with the devil. The prosecutor made a plea deal agreement with Pete Randall and Billy Flynn, the two who had actually committed the murder. J.R. Lattime who was the get away driver, also cut a deal. By pleading guilty and agreeing to testify, they had a chance at getting out of jail someday. And they took it. In a nice clear voice, would you please state your name so that everyone in the jury box can hear it? Patrick Allan Randall. Randall came across as a little -- little matter of fact. Some people described it as cold. I'd like to call your attention to may 1, 1990. Can you tell me what you did after school? I went to haverhill to pick up j.r.'s grandmother's car in order to go to derry to kill Greggory smart. The goal is to show that Pamela smart, with evidence beyond a reasonable doubt, masterminded this murder. Can you tell us what you said to the defendant and what she said to you? She told me that she'd leave the backdoors unlocked. Not who hurt her dog. And that we could ransack the apartment, the condo, take what we wanted. And wait for Gregg to come home. And when Gregg came home we were going to kill him. What else was said at that time? I felt that stabbing Gregg would be a lot easier than shooting him. And told me that if I was to stab him it'd probably get blood everywhere. And not to get blood on the sofa. It was downright strange to listen to him describe so matter of factly, so unemotionally, him participating in the killing of Gregg smart. When Gregg came in through the door, he opened up the door and called to his dog. And bill grabbed him, pulled him in the house, and he was screaming and trying to run out. He switched and started asking about his dog. And I just told him his dog was okay, don't worry about it, you know, we won't hurt your dog. Randall says he then holds a knife to Gregg's throat and orders him to hand over the wedding ring he's wearing. He told me he couldn't give it to me. Why? He said his wife would kill him. He just looked sinister. You know how a shark, his eyes don't look like they're living. Looks like he's dead. What happened next? I was supposed to cut his throat. Did you at that time? No, I did not. Why not? I couldn't do it. Why couldn't you do it? Because of some of the things he said, and because I couldn't do it. What happened after that? Bill took the gun out and shot him. He certainly came across as someone who didn't seem as bothered as you might think he would be for having been involved in this crime. What was your motivation for taking part in this murder? Bill was my friend, and I didn't want to see him get caught committing murder, and there were financial gains. Your peers have a huge influence on what you do and don't do. But Billy was probably admired. The power of teen friendships is very strong. You get a bunch of misguided kids, who feel like they've shown up for one another, that they're helping one another, they may not truly understand that committing homicide crosses a line that should never be crossed. The state calls Vance lattime. Lattime was a bit different in that he wasn't there for the actual murder. He was in the car outside. Pam had asked how she should -- how should she react when she comes home and finds Gregg dead? She had asked one of us, should she scream, run house to house, or just run and tell the police? You know, how should she react? You get a sense of just how amateurish these teens really were. Lattime says he made fun of Randall and Flynn for buying latex gloves that were too thin to even hide their fingerprints. And why was that funny? Because I figured for all this planning we were supposedly doing for this murder they want so bad, they should have a better set of gloves than them. They decided to stop at a store and put scotch tape around each of their fingers and then put the gloves on over the tape. To prevent fingerprints. You know, in every big trial there's that one "Aha" moment, the moment everybody remembers? With Simpson it was the glove. In this case, it was Pam smart and a white strapless bikini, posing suggestively on a bed.

