Paris Hilton celebrates passage of child abuse bill

The House passed the Paris Hilton-championed Stop Institutionalized Child Abuse bill on Wednesday in Washington and Paris Hilton joined ABC News Live to react.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live