This podcast host says his listeners discovered new evidence in murder case

More
Bob Ruff, a former fire chief and now host of the podcast 'Truth and Justice,' says crowdsourcing has helped him re-examine the Sandra Melgar case after her conviction.
6:15 | 11/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This podcast host says his listeners discovered new evidence in murder case

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59523872,"title":"This podcast host says his listeners discovered new evidence in murder case","duration":"6:15","description":"Bob Ruff, a former fire chief and now host of the podcast 'Truth and Justice,' says crowdsourcing has helped him re-examine the Sandra Melgar case after her conviction.","url":"/2020/video/podcast-host-listeners-discovered-evidence-murder-case-59523872","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.