A look at the police pursuit to capture Juan David Ortiz

Juan David Ortiz was convicted in the deaths of four women in Laredo, Texas, near the U.S.-Mexican border, who he killed over a two-week span in September 2018.

November 15, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live