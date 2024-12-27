Typewriter poet's impromptu poetry helps strangers heal

London-based typewriter poet Olivia Dodd connects with strangers and writes meaningful poetry for them in a matter of minutes.

December 27, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live