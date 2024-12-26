International committee warns of growing global humanitarian need

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke to Ciarán Donnelly with the International Rescue Committee on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza, Syria and Sudan as winter begins.

December 26, 2024

