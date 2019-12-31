Police remember finding Gina DeJesus alive, more than 9 years after her kidnapping

More
“She was thin, pale… I asked her her name,” first responder Anthony Espada said. “I told her, ‘We’ve been looking for you for a long time.’”
1:14 | 12/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police remember finding Gina DeJesus alive, more than 9 years after her kidnapping
It took we allowed to come around my room then Billy that there cops and and people on constant kudos shocked. And all of a sudden I see. Another person walking out I knew who it was. She was then. Pay old. What I needed confirmation. So what next earning. She told me her name was Georgina basis. Not told we can look and free for all I. What I was com and they look like thinks and counts for something I think they're like believing anything. I could face completely track. It was a slight gotten smacked in the face like holy cow she still alive. You know after all these years.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"“She was thin, pale… I asked her her name,” first responder Anthony Espada said. “I told her, ‘We’ve been looking for you for a long time.’”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"67987747","title":"Police remember finding Gina DeJesus alive, more than 9 years after her kidnapping","url":"/2020/video/police-remember-finding-gina-dejesus-alive-years-kidnapping-67987747"}