Prince's half-sister: 'He wouldn't have taken a pill like that' if he knew

Sharon Nelson said after all that's happened to her brother, she believes his fans will never take "that pill."
0:41 | 09/25/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince's half-sister: 'He wouldn't have taken a pill like that' if he knew
You know this is kind of a wake up call to people around the country about power in the danger of these pills from a man who. No chance given his intelligence and his position in life that he would never intentionally taken a pill. With so much fun all and a. He would have taken a field like that at all hadn't known but when you're in pain. You're gonna take something hoping it relieves and not thinking like that. Not thinking like a normal person that isn't in any. You're not in pain you're not gonna take that deal after all that's happened to parents. I know I can say for sure that his fans will never take that it.

