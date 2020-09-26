Transcript for Prosecutors argue Melanie McGuire carried out a meticulous murder: Part 8

Ba da ba ba ba Monday, March 5, 2007, two years and 10 months after the first suitcase of washed up in the Chesapeake bay, Melanie Mcguire went on trial for her husband's first degree murder. This was a case that had gotten garnered a lot of media attention in New Jersey. It had all the elements that it was going to be a salacious trial. The judge let us know that the trial was going to be televised. Let's bring a couple of experts into the conversation to help us sort through yesterday's evidence. It made people act differently. I think Melanie loved the idea that she was the center of attention. She seemed very relaxed, much more relaxed than I would have been. It was a double-edged sword. Because if she sat there more stoic, she looked nasty or she looked mean. And then when she was being more upbeat and talking to people -- oh, well, she's joking around at her own trial. There was nothing she could do that wasn't going to be criticized. By the time Melanie Mcguire gets to trial, she has hired Steven Turano and Joe tacopina to represent her. Joe tacopina was a high-profile celebrity attorney. Joe tacopina. Joe tacopina. He feels just as comfortable in front of a TV camera as in front of a jury. A scorched Earth investigation was conducted and, uh, the lack of evidence is resounding. The evidence in this case points to a well-organized, meticulously planned execution of a murder. Is that a fair description of you? Were you somebody, if you were going to do something, you were going to do it all the way? Correct. And I would counter that argument with, if that's the case, then I would have been sure to not include blankets that could be, traced to me, my own luggage. I don't get to be an evil genius and an idiot at the same time. They're not going to be able to tell you where William Mcguire was killed, how he was killed, when he was killed. The defense were really trying to play to the jury that bill was a major gambler and he may have owed thousands and thousands of dollars. He was a big gambler because he gambled beyond his means. Whenou have money out on the street and you're behind, you're not making payments, you know what happens? You get shot here and you get shot here. As prosecutors start laying out what they lieve Melanie Mcguire did to bill, it all starts with something they found in his car after it was processed in Atlantic City. When investigators first recovered bill's car, they found a bottle of chloral hydrate, a red liquid, and also a syringe in it. State's exhibit 93. Do you recognize that? Yes, that's the vile we dispense the liquid in. Chloral hydrate is -- have you ever heard the term slip somebody a Mickey? It's the Mickey. It's what it is. It's almost like a knock-out drug. They do a lot of investigating on this chloral hydrate, and eventually they find out that it was purchased the morning that bill disappeared. Somebody dropped off this prescription for chloral hydrate at the Walgreens pharmacy, which is just down the road from where Melanie's children went to preschool. But the prescription pad was that of Dr. Brad Miller, who was Melanie's boss. So the light bulb goes off, and they're thinking right away, clearly Melanie had access to this prescription pad. She used it, she filled it. Chloral hydrate was necessary for this defendant to have control and even more importantly, it was necessary to her that bill Mcguire had no control. Dr. Miller looked at the prescription and he said, that's not my signature and appears to be Melanie Mcguire's Prosecutors also focused on what they said Melanie was doing in the days before bill's disappearance. For that they looked at the Mcguire's home computer. We had it forensically examined, and it really was just astounding seeing what the internet searches were for. Can you describe the searches that you recovered? How to purchase guns illegally. How to commit murder. And undetectable poisons was searched. It didn't look good. Looked like someone was searching how to sedate someone or how to kill them. I'm a nurse. I was a nurse. And I don't need to look up things like that. If I wanted to look for something like that, I have a pdr, physician's desk reference. I have a book that I can look in that doesn't leave an internet history. But both Melanie and bill used this computer. So it's really hard to figure out who was searching these things. Now, you have absolutely no idea of knowing who actually conducted the searches that you talked about, correct? No, I don't. One of the things we can say for certain is that your husband didn't commit suicide. He didn't shoot himself. He wasn't able to -- Correct. Carve his own body up. Yet there's a suggestion from the defense that some of theline searches for things that he was in fact doing, not that you were doing. It wasn't me. Although investigators found no physical evidence in the mcguires' home, they did find something significant in bill Mcguire's car. After bill's car was recovered in Atlantic City, our criminalist was able to locate several pieces of small flesh. These pieces of flesh are an art fact of bill Mcguire's body being disarticulated. The phrase was used -- human sawdust. Human sawdust is a term that did not exist until this case, as I understand it. I found particles that, to me, looked like it could be possibly human tissue. DNA results indicated that the flesh belonged to bill Mcguire. What this really was was a few pieces of microscopic skin cells that were a little bit deeper than the skin we passively shed. Could those tissues, the tissue you looked at be shed from a live human being? It cannot be shed from live human being. It's not a typical shedding process at all. Their theory was that this nurse who was kind of so meticulous had somehow just forgotten to wipe the bottom of her shoes. That she accidentally tracked these human sawdust particles of bill's body from the house to the car. Thank you, your honor. There were 81 witnesses in 7 weeks. Good morning, Dr. Miller. Good morning. Dr. Miller was the testimony that everyone was most anticipating. He was going to be the big star of the trial. I was having an affair. And my whole life turned upside down. Were you in love with the

