Transcript for Robert Blake, Bonny Lee Bakley's troubled short-lived marriage: Part 5

You met Bonnie Lee Bakley in 1999. What was your life like, when you met her? I had no real life going on. I was in some sort of a strange transition. My kids were grown and gone. I had plenty of dough to last me the rest of my life. Okay. So, in comes this woman, Bonnie Bakley, whom you met where? A jazz -- jazz club. Describe her to me. Ah, she was pretty. What I used to do, this sounds pathetic, I used to go out at night to jazz clubs, once in a while. I'm particularly lonely, I was still Italian. I would meet a woman, and we would have sex. And I probably never saw her again. Is this Bonnie? Yeah. I didn't know her name, I didn't know anything about her. While she was seeing Christian brando, she was also seeing Robert Blake. And she was using an ovulation prediction kit because she wanted to get pregnant. Of course, she did get pregnant. She wrote in a letter to Robert Blake, "I hate to tell you this, but the pill did not work for me." Blake did not want her to have that child. It's just going to make it all so much more difficult. All the way down the line. What about if -- um, couldn't I just maybe give, like, temporary custody to my mother or something? I beg your pardon? Couldn't I just have it and give temporary custody to my mother or something like that? Have the baby and give it to your mother? Temporarily, yeah. I'd rather you didn't have it. She frankly was telling both the men that it was their child. She can't decide whether or not she wants the baby to be Robert Blake's or Christian brando's. Christian brando is good looking and handsome. But Robert Blake has more money. Brando, of course, is also someone who went to prison for shooting someone in the face. I wanted to know if the baby was healthy and if the baby was mine. She said, the baby is healthy, and you're the father. That's all there is to it. That's what, how come she said later that it was Christian brando's? Because Bonnie said a lot of things at a lot of times. When the baby was born, Bonnie Lee Bakley named the baby Christian Shannon brando. So Robert doesn't know if he, in fact, is the father of the child. So he convinces Bonnie to bring the baby to Los Angeles. And that's when he sees the baby for the first time. And that's when his heart, basically, opens up and he falls in love with his child. The first time I touched Rosie, she was my daughter. And right then and there I named her. I said you are Rosie Lenore. You were 66 years old? This is a baby -- At least, yeah. From a woman that you are not in love with. You had grown children. Why did you want this baby so badly? What did she mean to you? What did she mean to you? You're not serious. Well, this is a baby that you weren't sure was yours. No, this was my baby. You just knew that. This was my daughter, I knew, of course I knew that. Of course I knew that. So you think I'm a monster, too? No! That I can't pick up my own baby and know that she's mine? No, Robert. I knew the second I put my hands on her. And I asked god to take care of her right at that minute. It doesn't matter whatever happens for the rest of my life, I've never asked him for the time of day. She was my baby. You were my daughter. DNA tests proved it was Blake's baby. Blake did not want Bonnie raising the baby. Who would trust Bonnie Bakley to be the mother of their child? Robert Blake didn't trust her at all. They both, like, were highly suspicious of each other. At one point, Bonnie Bakley taped Robert Blake in a telephone conversation, where she tries to bait him into saying that he wanted to sell the baby for money. Why? So that, perhaps, she can use it later on to extort money out of him. The following tape is just to prove that Robert Blake wants to sell my baby. I have no intentions of doing so. I'm just trying to prove it in case it's necessary. I don't know how to describe it. She just creates fiction out of whole cloth. You told me about those people who wanted to, you know, buy the baby for 100,000. What people? What baby? What are you talking about? I'm just telling you, you know, what I know. And, you know, I was like thinking it over and I didn't have time to think. I don't know what the You're talking about. Well, I was all stressed out and I didn't have time to think about it. I don't know what you're talking about! The baby! You said that the -- I would never sell my child. What are you, crazy? What are you, Nuts? Why did you ask me then to do it? I never asked you jack ! What? Okay, never mind, forget it. Boy, you are really getting weird. Anyone who knows Robert would know he would never do that. A little baby girl? He's going to sell his baby? Robert grew to love the baby very much. And he accepted responsibility as a father. He married Bonnie. I think he was fearful of, you know, if he wasn't constantly in Rosie's life what might happen to her. He was resigned to the fact that he had to live with her, but she was living in the back house, so she wasn't really involved in his life and he was just doing his own thing. Around this time, Blake starts noticing a black pickup truck parked on his block at odd times. Inside is a guy with a crew cut. Blake became concerned that this man was someone who had been victimized by Bonnie and was looking to cause harm to Bonnie. Bonnie was an agent of chaos. She left a trail of broken hearts and angry men. One of those men was Christian brando. And she kept telling him the baby was his even though she knew it was Blake's. Eventually he found out. It's not my kid, you know that? No, I don't know that for a fact. So why don't you come out and Say it? No, I don't know that for a fact. Why does it all end up in the "National enquirer"? Making up a bunch of That winds up there in the "National enquirer." What the Is thdeal with that? It really Bugs me. I don't know. 