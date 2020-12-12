Transcript for Stacey Stites disappears before early morning work shift: Part 2

Tell me about that night, April 22nd. Do you remember that night? It was normal, everyday evening stuff. This voice that I've heard on my ear -- and it makes me sound a little nuts, and I call it the holy spirit all my life that I've had guide me. It said, you did a good job, and now your job is done. And how can you tell your daughter that the thoughts in your mind was, if you was to die today, I can never be more proud of you? How do you tell that to someone? We know that Jimmy Fennell was at little league practice from around 5:00 in the evening on April 22, 1996. At around 8:00 P.M. Car saw Jimmy come home from little league practice. Carol actually saw Jimmy and Stacey meet outside and have sort of an embrace outside her window. Of course she lives downstairs, and she saw of Stacey walking with Jimmy, laughing and joking as they went up the stairs to their apartment. The last words out of her mouth was, mom, I love you. And I said, I know you do. And I said, I know you do. The narrative that Jimmy provides is that the two of them are basically home for a good part of the evening, and they're sort of getting along great. And that she goes to bed, he stays up and watches some TV. We knew from Jimmy, her fiance, that Stacey Stites left her home at approximately 3:00 A.M. Like she always did, to go to a 3:30 A.M. Shift at the H.E.B. To work in produce. She drove Jimmy's truck as she often did. Her normal route to work was on highway 21 through bastrop. Andrew Cardenas is a coworker of hers, and he's there in the parking lot waiting for Stacey to arrive. Stacey nevoes, and Stacey's not one to be late for work. That's the first inkling that something is wrong. They found a red truck in bastrop by the high school. At about 5:23 that morning, a patrol officer had come across it. He didn't know that it had any relevance to anything. He called it in to dispatch just because it was at the high school. It didn't register as stolen. He was advised that the truck was owned by Fennell. He basically was able to look inside the truck. It was securely locked. The ignition was intact. There was nothing overtly wrong that he knew about, and so he just went on his way and continued his patrol. Then as darkness shifts to daybreak, that innocent-looking truck becomes a little more suspicious. Roughly an hour later, around about 6:45 in the morning, Carol Stites gets a phone call from the grocery store wondering where Stacey is. She hasn't shown up. Stacey was always on time. Did you suspecthing was wrong immediately? No. I thought maybe his truck broke I immediately turned around and called Jimmy. I said,jimmy, Stacey didn't make to it H.E.B.S. And he says, okay, I'll be down, just a minute. He's getting dressed, he's tucking in his shirt. She notices that he looks hejust woke up. She grabbed the keys, she handed them to Jimmy so that he could go look for Stacey. My name is David board. I worked as a detective for the bastrop police department at the time of Stacey Stites' disappearance. I received a call of a missing person. Stacey Stites had left Giddings, Texas, and waste to work at H.E.B. In bastrop and never made it. When the call comes in that Stacey didn't make it to work, then dispatch and the patrol officer had sort of a "Uh-oh" moment. And they went back. Her pickup truck was at bastrop high school, so I responded there. I remember there was a belt, a part of a leather belt was located outside the truck. Now we've got a missing person, and we've got the car that she was supposedly driving thing, so we're going to put these together. They impound the truck. Once Jimmy Finnell, Stacey's fiance, unthat truck for investigators, they ask him to take a look and point out anything that seems unusual. Detective Ed Salmela of the bastrop police department stated that Jimmy pointed out a piece of green colored plastic. Jimmy stated that it was part of a glass that Stacy drank out of and that it was not in the truck broken like that before. Jimmy then pointed out one of the tennis shoes that was lying on the passenger floorboard. Jimmy pointed out that one of Stacey's earrings was on the passenger side floorboard. There were body fluids in the floorboard of that truck. Didn't really know exactly or what caused it, but it was -- it was unusual. There was evidence of a struggle at the truck. We suspected foul play. The police chief questions Jimmy and says that he's visibly shaken and very concerned but not in a state of panic. Then Jimmy identifies that belt found outside the truck as Stacey's, and that's when he breaks down. Then he goes home to be with Stacey's mom, Carol, to wait. Since her truck was found, she was nowhere around, the Texas ranger, rocky Wardlow, was contacted. We went up in the helicopter. Searched all over bastrop. What was going through your mind, crystal, all day? Hoping that we could find her alive, but still have dread. Stacey's body isn't discovered until about 3:30 that afternoon alongside of a dirt road out. Kind of out in the county. There was a fella who was out there for an appointment, and he had stopped to pick his wife wildflowers because it was the spring in Texas. And then he founbody. It had to be devastating. It was. It was awful. It was awful. And then as unbelievable as it may sound in this small town, just two weeks after Stacey's body is discovered, a second young woman is found dead in the woods. The citizenastrop were believing they may have a serial killer on the loose.

