Teen using Sam Herr's ATM card points police to another person: Part 3

More
Wesley Freilich, 17, told authorities that community-theater actor Daniel Wozniak had given him the ATM card with instructions to withdraw money.
5:54 | 05/31/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen using Sam Herr's ATM card points police to another person: Part 3

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:54","description":"Wesley Freilich, 17, told authorities that community-theater actor Daniel Wozniak had given him the ATM card with instructions to withdraw money.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"63412441","title":"Teen using Sam Herr's ATM card points police to another person: Part 3","url":"/2020/video/teen-sam-herrs-atm-card-points-police-person-63412441"}