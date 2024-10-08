Trailer: The 20/20 Prison Interview with Grant Haze airs Oct. 11th on ABC

A love triangle that ended with murder. The heart-stopping, all-new “20/20” premieres Friday, Oct. 11th at 9/8c on ABC Network. Stream on Hulu.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live