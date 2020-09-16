Trump on ABC News town hall: Trump responds to question on US's racial inequalities

More
The president responded to a question about income inequality, unemployment rates and COVID-19 within the African American community. "There was going to be unity. But unfortunately, that was hurt."
5:08 | 09/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on ABC News town hall: Trump responds to question on US's racial inequalities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:08","description":"The president responded to a question about income inequality, unemployment rates and COVID-19 within the African American community. \"There was going to be unity. But unfortunately, that was hurt.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"73036780","title":"Trump on ABC News town hall: Trump responds to question on US's racial inequalities","url":"/2020/video/trump-abc-news-town-hall-trump-responds-question-73036780"}