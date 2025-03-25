White House says "no classified information" discussed in group chat

Pres. Trump downplayed the national security breach and defended his team after top advisers reportedly texted U.S. war plans to a group chat that included a journalist.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live