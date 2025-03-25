‘It’s a miracle’: Man, kids survive plane crash into icy lake

Three people survived a plane crash into an icy lake in Alaska, spending hours huddled in the wreckage until they were spotted and rescued.

March 25, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live