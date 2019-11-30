Transcript for Twigg, Mays families sue hospital over switched-at-birth scandal: Part 4

The Twiggs knew that the hospital had given them the wrong baby, but what happened to their baby? Nobody knew, where was this baby? Why did this happen? They filed a suit against the hospital for negligence for $100 million. The couple is asking $100 million in damages. This was huge news in our region. It was one of the biggest stories we had when the story first came to light. Your response as a reporter is, "This can't be true." You hear about a baby swapped in a hospital. It just sounds unbelievable. I think what they were hoping to do is this publicity could maybe help lead them to their missing child. What we want most to happen right now is to find our biological daughter. Before I knew very much about the case, I thought maybe you can prove this isn't your child genetically, but it's gonna be hard to find where the real baby is. In the metropolitan section or the metro Florida I think it's called, I looked down and I see, couple suing wauchula hospital. Well, naturally, being from wauchula I read it. They said this little girl was born on November the 29th and one on the 3rd and they were switched at birth. I said no way and shoved the paper across to my husband. I said, "Kimberly is the little girl that was born the 29th." He said "How do you know that?" I said, "Too many times that Barbara and Bob and other people told us they were the only there were only three children in the hospital. It turned out the Twiggs hired a private investigator that was able to find there was only one other white child born in that time period at that hospital. In fact, they knew exactly who it was. One day an investigator showed up on my doorstep. This is a man working for the Twiggs' attorney. He told me that the Twiggs were present in his office, that he was calling to put me at rest, to let me know that they were just wanting to find where their child was and that she was happy and cared for. And that was their main concern. I said, well, that's fine. But what does that have to do with me? He said, well, we take a vial of blood to be analyzed by your daughter. I said, you're out of your mine. It's not going to happen. He said, "Well, we'll get it one way or the other. We will get it or we will take you to court for it." And I said, "Well, you just said the magic words." I said, "This conversation is over, and if you hear from me again it will be from my attorney." I got a phone call in my office from a fella that I knew kind of well. He was a salesmen named Bob mays. When he showed up, he was completely shaken, and he says, I don't know if this is some kind of a prank. I don't know what they're doing this for. But the last thing he imagined was that it was true. He could not imagine that Kimberly mays was not actually his daughter. So the FBI came to him and said, will you take a lie detector he says, I'll take any kind of a test. This is my baby. He took a lie detector test and passed it with flying colors. I am her father. I always have been and always will be. At this point the Twiggs hasn't taken custody. But it looms over the hearings. Any chance it's not your daughter? I don't think so. Why not take the test? I don't feel lack -- why? Why should I? The Twigg files. Not because they want custody, but they want to get to know Kimberly. The way you lose this case is incrementally. First they come in and want blood typing and then they want DNA. As each thing goes you are slowly allowing this camel to get its nose under your tent and pretty soon the camel is under the tent and you're outside. The only way to begin that is at the beginning, so you got put up a wall. You got protect that and stop them at that first step. While at its heart this case is very emotional about a child, it's completely surrounding by legal maneuverings for months. The Florida courts consistently ruled that biological parents are -- You had the Twiggs' lawyer, sober, soft spoken. John was a really good choice for them. John was very professional, very smooth, very intelligent. When I saw that John showed up, I went,s this taking a different turn now. I knew I wasn't going to be able to bark him down or run him off or lecture him about the nuances after Florida law. I had to get somebody who knew more than I did. Mays hired a divorce la you are in that town. I'm going in the men's room. You want to go in there with me? Art Ginsburg was known to everybody in the legal community. I say I'm very friendly. The mays' lawyer argued getting Kimberly tested would make her suffer. The legal team hired several psychologyists as I recall who voiced the opinion it would not be in the best interest of Kimberly to get the testing. Important not to diminish and weaken the bond between kimmerly mays and her father, There are six significant experts that say this will destabilize this child. Yet here we still were. Mr. Mays I gather you finally had to sit down with Kimberly and explain this whole thing to her. What did she say? How do she take it. She only showed a great deal of concern at one point in the presentation. That was when she became aware that I was maybe indicating she was somebody else's girl. She may have to leave me. He was able to present himself as a sympathetic figure and say, I love Kimberly. This is the only family she's ever had. Why should anybody snatch her away and take her to a family she knows nothing about. I remember for the Twiggs, them being villainized, she was cruel. Hocked they be wanting to get the child back it had been raised by somebody else. If they really cared about their child they would let her go. The only priority here is Kim berly. That has got to come to an end. Bob wanted Regina to give up. If you knew her you knew she was never going stop. She was not going to go away. Probably never.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.