How Harris talks about race and gender on the campaign trail | 538 Politics podcast

538's Galen Druke, University of Maryland’s Chryl Laird and Pew Research Center’s Kiana Cox discuss Kamala Harris' approach to talking about her race and gender during the 2024 presidential campaign.

September 20, 2024

