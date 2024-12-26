Trump vows to seek executions as Biden commutes sentences

ABC News’ MaryAlice Parks reports on President-elect Donald Trump, who’s slamming President Biden’s decision to commute the death sentences of nearly every inmate on federal death row.

December 26, 2024

