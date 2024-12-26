New video emerges in Kazakhstan passenger plane crash

ABC News’ Ines de La Cuetara and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East Mick Mulroy discuss the fatal crash that killed at least 38 people.

December 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live