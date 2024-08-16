How important is the border for Latino voters? | 538 Politics Podcast

Carlos Odio, co-founder of Equis Research, and 538's Galen Druke talk about the importance of Vice President Kamala Harris clarifying her stance on issues like immigration.

August 16, 2024

