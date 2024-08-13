What does poll denialism reveal? | 538 Politics Podcast

New York Times polling editor Ruth Igielnik and 538's Galen Druke and Nathaniel Rakich play another round of "Good or Bad Use of Polling?"

August 13, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live