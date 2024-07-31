The potential of Tim Walz as the Harris VP pick

ABC News politics reporter Brittany Shepherd joins the 538 Politics podcast to discuss the Minnesota governor as the potential running mate for Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

July 31, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live