How has reaction to Russian prisoner swap impacted the Biden-Harris administration?

Senior Elections Analyst Geoffrey Skelley talks with Galen Druke about how the latest Russian prisoner swap impacted the popularity of the current administration and Kamala Harris.

August 6, 2024

