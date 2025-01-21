Trump's second term begins | 538 Politics Podcast

The crew reacts to President Donald Trump’s second inaugural address, as well as Trump’s plans for issuing dozens of executive orders.

January 21, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live