23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki resigns as company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Founded in 2006, the company became popular with millions of Americans who sent in samples of saliva with the promise of learning about their ancestry and genetic health predispositions.

March 25, 2025

