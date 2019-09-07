Transcript for Amazon workers planning strike on Prime Day

Some Amazon workers and Minnesota think prime day will be that prime time to strike about 100 of them will stop working for four hours next Monday afternoon. To protest working conditions. The online giant. Prime days being held both Monday and Tuesday officials say not all the Minnesota senators workers will strike in other Amazon fulfillment centers will pick up that. Extra work. The federal government is dialing up its fight against robo calls specifically the FCC plans to bands spoofing on text messages. An international robo calls. The agency says the bogus information gives the appearance scanners are calling. Or texting locally the FCC says it received more than 35000. Calls about caller ID spoofing in the first half of the year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.