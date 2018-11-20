Transcript for Dow dragged down by Target, tech shares

We are following breaking news on Wall Street stocks. Taking a big slide let's take a look. At the big board right now point Serb down by. 361. At this moment of weak results in a disappointing. 2019 forecasts and retailers are partly to blame for this energy and industrial companies are also posting some bake losses.

