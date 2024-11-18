Israeli and Palestinian moms know loss, work for peace

Robi Damelin and Layla Alsheikh, who each lost a son in the decadeslong conflict, are involved with Parents Circle, a joint Israeli-Palestinian organization made up of more than 700 bereaved families.

November 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live