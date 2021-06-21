Transcript for Flights canceled over staffing, maintenance issues

And American Airlines canceled close to 400 flights over the weekend in a major staffing and maintenance issues. And more flights are expected to be canceled next month as a record number of travelers hit the skies. ABC news transportation correspondent GO but he says has the details hi GO. Pay their Diane good morning whether of course is a big issue right now but now we've learned that American Airlines is having a major staffing and maintenance issues. Take a look at this right now because over the weekend are stunning number of cancellations. A 123 flights on Saturday about a 180 yesterday and already today about a hundred flights have been canceled. Some most cancellations have happened. Right before the scheduled flight. Now why is it's happening while the airline tells us a high number of employees are calling out sick. Plus you've got other staffing issues along with aircraft maintenance. Many airlines are having trouble keeping up with the vast increase in travelers more than two million were screened by TSA on Friday alone. And the issues are not over American expects to cancel anywhere between fifty and eighty flights per day. Over the next. Month those are a lot of flights right there so what should you do. If you're caught up in this situation so many people are traveling all American is telling us that they're actually get a start canceling flights. A little bit earlier that what you have more of a chance. To re book. And again if it happens to you this is what you gotta do. Grab your phone. Open up that airline app that is going to be the fastest way to handle that read booking but you've got to do it right away because you should be able to see those re booking options. Right there on the app going. All right good tips ABC news transportation correspondent yield but he says thank you.

