Transcript for Ford, GE Healthcare, 3M team up to produce ventilators for COVID-19

Ford says 75000. Face shield should be ready by this week the first thousand to be tested at area hospitals. After that the company expects a 100000 they shields to be produced on a weekly basis by UAW workers at a Ford facility. The auto giants also teaming up with three then to meet the soaring demand for much needed respirators. Once again auto giant shifting resources and weak of a crisis instead of making parts for tanks during wartime Ford is now working to make I don't matter. Quick comeback pulled. The goal being here to increased very quickly. The amount of volume of speculative demand initial Artest tie early here is the enemy. No timeline yet on when forward it to be and will team up to accelerate production of three ends air powered respirators. Equipment that could be vital for corona virus patients since the outbreak of growth in Michigan Schwartz says he's saying he thought parts like climate control seat theaters from Ford F 150s to help in Poland the machines. Which will be battery powered for up to eight hours. The goal is to up production and. Millions fire fire understanding and assert command being placed on our first responders and medical professionals. And recruit we want to help kick sorry anyway. We credit and getting are bringing your critical or Turkic here in the hands of these great running and. Ford is also working to GE healthcare to expand production on a basic version of its existing ventilator and is it GE health care's president and CEO says quote. We are proud to bring our clinical and technical expertise to this collaboration with port. Working together to serve unprecedented demand for this lifesaving technology and urgently support customers as they meet patient needs. Ford is also planning to use its 3-D printing capabilities at a manufacturing center in Redford to make disposable respirators for health care workers.

