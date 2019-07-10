Transcript for GM strike negotiations taken 'turn for the worse'

Those talks between General Motors and the auto workers union have hit a snag a union official tells striking workers we are. And the strike at quote. Taken a turn for the worse. The union says the sticking point is job security with the company going back to previous positions. The Detroit Free Press reports the bargaining has become more sour 49000 workers have been on strike. Three weeks. Animal activists are call full horse racing to be sustained it nationwide. After the death up another thoroughbred up five year old horse died of a suspected heart attack we'll training at Santa Anita racetrack Saturday. It's the 33 death at CNN he has since Christmas next month the tree that track hosts the Breeders' Cup one of the fourth richest event.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.