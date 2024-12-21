Petra Nemcova tells Diane Sawyer how surviving 2004 tsunami gave her new purpose

The supermodel discusses her dedication to helping victims of natural disasters, 20 years after she survived the cataclysmic tsunami that struck southern Asia and killed nearly 230,000 people.

December 21, 2024

