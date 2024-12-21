Child among 5 dead, over 200 injured after car attack in Germany

A young child is one of the at least 5 dead and over 200 injured in the vehicle-ramming attack on a Christmas market in Germany on Friday, according to Minister President Reiner Haseloff.

December 21, 2024

