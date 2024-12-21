President Biden signs bipartisan funding bill, averting government shutdown

President Joe Biden signed into law the short-term funding bill on Saturday, according to a release from the White House.

December 21, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live