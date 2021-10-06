JBS paid $11 million in ransom after cyberattack

Meat supplier JBS, which was the victim of a ransomware attack over Memorial Day weekend, paid $11 million in bitcoins to the hackers that penetrated their system.
06/10/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for JBS paid $11 million in ransom after cyberattack
Aching overnight the world's largest meat supplier has confirmed it paid hackers eleven million dollars in ransom head of JBS says the company made the payment. To avoid any potential risk to customers cyber attack shut down operations at nine beef processing plants across the country last week. And just like the ransom where attack that crippled the colonial pipeline. JBS search was blamed on hackers in Russia Justice Department has now recovered most of colonials ransom. The cyber attack. So blame for disrupting TV and radio stations owned by Cox media group computer systems hit last week are reportedly still shut down at some stations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

