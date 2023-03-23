New fallout from Federal Reserve hiking interest rates for 9th consecutive time

The Federal Reserve raised its short-term borrowing rate another quarter-point yesterday, intensifying the central bank's fight against inflation.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live