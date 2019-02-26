Tesla CEO in hot seat with SEC over recent tweet

More
Elon Musk may have violated an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with a misleading tweet last week, the agency said in a court filing on Monday.
0:28 | 02/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tesla CEO in hot seat with SEC over recent tweet

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61320710,"title":"Tesla CEO in hot seat with SEC over recent tweet","duration":"0:28","description":"Elon Musk may have violated an agreement with the Securities and Exchange Commission with a misleading tweet last week, the agency said in a court filing on Monday.","url":"/Business/video/tesla-ceo-hot-seat-sec-recent-tweet-61320710","section":"Business","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.