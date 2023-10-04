Thousands of health care workers on strike after Kaiser contract ends

In the largest health care strike in U.S. history, more than 75,000 workers walked off the job after their contact expired Saturday.

October 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live