What a wider Middle East war could mean for the US economy

A war that ensnares the Gulf region could send gas prices above $5 a gallon and plunge the U.S. into a recession.

October 26, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live