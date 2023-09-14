For the 1st time in more than 20 years, 'NSYNC to release new music

Fresh off their MTV Video Music Awards reunion, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass are announcing a new single recorded for the upcoming Trolls movie.

September 14, 2023

