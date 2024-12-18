Musk threatens lawmakers who support stopgap funding bill

Elon Musk, a close ally of President-elect Donald Trump, came out against House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., going forward with a stopgap government funding bill on Wednesday.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live