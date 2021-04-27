2022 Winter Olympics begin with dazzling opening ceremonies

After months of preparations, geopolitical maneuvering and tight COVID-19 protocols, the Beijing Olympics have begun in earnest. ABC News’ Maggie Rulli breaks down the beginning of the Games.

