Actress Melissa Barrera on 'Abigail,' acting since departure from 'Scream'

ABC News’ Juju Chang sat down with actress Melissa Barrera to discuss her role in the horror-comedy film “Abigail” about a group of would-be criminals who attempt to kidnap a tween vampire ballerina.

April 26, 2024

