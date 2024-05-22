Apple Music picks top 100 albums of all time

"The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" tops the list, followed by classics such as "Thriller" and "Abbey Road." The panel discusses the list.

May 22, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live