Author and journalist on abuse in Hollywood: ‘The industry has done no training’

ABC News’ Kayna Whitworth spoke with Vanity Fair journalist Maureen “Mo” Ryan about the Hollywood strikes and exposing how abuse in Hollywood goes beyond just money in her book, “Burn It Down.”

July 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live