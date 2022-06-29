Authors Dave Barry and Michael Hill on the life and legacy of Art Buchwald

ABC News Live’s Kyra Phillips chats with the authors of “Funny Business,” a book honoring the life and political satire of Art Buchwald.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live